UNDP provides assistance to Maldives in the fight against COVID-19

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today, presented the Government of Maldives with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for COVID-19 response, as part of its COVID-19 Integrated Response Support.

The items handed over by UNDP Resident Representative in the Maldives Akiko Fujii, on behalf of UNDP, were received by Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid, on behalf of the Government of Maldives, in a symbolic ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The essential medical supplies presented to the Government include 1080 hazmat suits, 10,080 N95 masks, 5000 surgical gowns, 6000 surgical masks, 400 goggles, 6000 headcovers, 2000 face shields, 5000 shoe covers

