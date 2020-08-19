UN Maldives kicks off UN75 dialogues

United Nations in the Maldives, on Wednesday, officially launched the UN75 Dialogues – a series of global events held to mark the UN’s 75th anniversary.

Initiated by UN Resident Coordinator Catherine Haswell, the virtual event was attended by First Lady Fazna Ahmed, several cabinet ministers, ambassadors, diplomats and UN representatives as well as senior officials from state institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations and other partners.

Despite having to celebrate the major milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN intends to bring people across borders, sectors and generations together to discuss solutions to global challenges, as a key part of the campaign.

While several events for the UN75 Dialogues are scheduled to take place across the remainder of 2020, the participation of youth and vulnerable groups is set to be prioritised during efforts to initiate open discussions on important issues such as pandemics, the climate crisis and the reduction of inequalities.

Expressing eagerness to celebrate Maldives’ 55th year of UN membership, over the course of the UN75 activities, UN Maldives revealed plans to partner with government institutions, the private sector, civil society organizations and the public to boost participation via virtual dialogues, media and social media platforms.

These conversations will be geared towards identifying ways for the Maldives to build back better through multilateral cooperation as well as greater investment in inclusive and resilient communities.

UN Maldives also thanked all Maldivian partners that joined the launching ceremony, expressing hope the initiatives would generate ideas and strategies from across the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid reiterated Maldives’ commitment to upholding UN principles and expressed support for the UN75 dialogues, stating his belief that the initiatives could bolster efforts to build back better following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges and preserving development gains, UN Resident Coordinator Haswell urged all Maldivians and partners to join the conversation in order to ensure that the Maldives is adequately represented in global discussions.

The also UN continues to support Maldives’ efforts to attain the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of member states’ commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

