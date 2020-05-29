UAE donates medical equipment worth 77.3 mln to Maldives

The Maldives on Monday, received various medical supplies valued at USD 77.3 million, all granted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to assist with the country’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, supplies include two real-time PCR systems, a PCR extraction machine and PCR diagnostic kits that are capable of conducting up to 30,000 tests.

Additional equipment received:

– 2.5 million surgical masks

– 225,000 KN95 masks

– 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer

– 75,000 disposable protective gowns

– 10,000 face shields

During a telephone call with UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid expressed sincere gratitude to UAE for their aid amid the Maldivian government’s endeavours to manage the community spread of COVID-19 by increasing the country’s diagnostic capabilities and easing the transition towards a “new normal’.

Over the last couple of months, a number of countries as well as private companies and organizations, the World Health Organization (WHO) in particular, have extended generous support to Maldives’ COVID-19 response. The Maldives continues to receive aid in the form of technical assistance in different sectors, arrangements to conduct testing for COVID-19 across the archipelago and the procurement of various essential supplies.

The Maldives presently records a total of 1,903 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,068 are active cases, eight fatalities and 827 recoveries.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.1 million people and claimed over 406,606 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.4 million people have recovered.

