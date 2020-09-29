UAE donates 2 sanitisation trucks to Maldives

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday donated two sanitisation trucks to support the Maldivian government’s COVID-19 response efforts.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the trucks will be used to disinfect public areas, to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as the country continues to ease restrictions amid the new normal.

The government expressed gratitude to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, noting that the donation underscored the historical ties between the Maldives and the Emirates.

Immense gratitude to the Leadership, Government & brotherly people of #UAE, for the donation of 2 sanitization trucks to the Maldives. This donation will significantly scale up the Maldives’ capacity for combatting the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic.@MoFAICUAE @ABZayed @ABUDHABI_FUND pic.twitter.com/CREJicCkux — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) September 29, 2020

Previously, the government of UAE gifted 72 tonnes of crucial medical equipment and supplies worth approximately USD 5 million to the Maldives in June.

The foreign ministry stated that the donations significantly enhance the island nation’s capacity to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

In addition to the UAE, Maldives has also received foreign aid for its COVID-19 response from various other countries, including India, China, United States, Japan, and Bangladesh.

The Maldives currently records a total of 10,157 virus cases of which 1,166 are active cases, in addition to 8,950 recoveries and 34 deaths.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 33.5 million people and claimed over 1 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 24.8 million people have recovered.

