Two from Hyd stuck in Maldives, MEA offers help

Hyderabad: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has asked the High Commissioner of India (HCI) in the Maldives to look into the issue of two Hyderabad men stuck in the Maldives. The MEA asked the HCI to take immediate action in the matter.

Mohammed Farooq (41) and Syed Aslam (26) said in a video message that they had gone to the Maldives on a visit for four days. They went to the airport at the end of their trip and had also got a Covid negative report. “We do not know the reason why we have been sent back and put up in a hotel,” they said. They said they had no money to pay the hotel which was asking them to shell out a huge amount.

“We have no means of paying the money. We want help to come back to India,” Farooq and Aslam said in messages to the social worker and MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan.

Farooq and Aslam said it has been three days since they were kept in the hotel room. “We are being troubled a lot,” Farooq said, breaking down in the video.

