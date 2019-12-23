Trial begins for policeman accused of molesting small boys

The trial in the case of a policeman accused of molesting two small boys has begun in court.

The allegations are surrounding a Police sergeant who was first accused of sexually abusing a small boy in 2018. However, he remained free after sufficient evidence was not found in the matter.

But the same policeman was involved in another incident not long after. The policeman was accused of molesting another small boy in March of 2019. He was on a no-pay leave out of the country when the second case hit the headlines.

Police spokesperson Izmia Zahir stated to the “Sun” that the case was in court and the Policeman was now detained pending the outcome of the trial.

Source URL: Sun.mv