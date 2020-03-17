TreeTop Hospital Opens a Flu Clinic

Tree Top Hospital has opened a Flu Clinic on March 17, 2020. The Flu Clinic is a specially designated safe space away from the Hospital In-Patients Clinics “IPD” and Out-Patients Clinics “OPD” Clinics.

The initial screening implemented as a safety measure for Covid-19 includes identifying any flu-like symptoms, and if present, taking a travel history and a contact list.

If flu-like symptoms are present, then the guest is directed for a consultation to the Flu Clinic, before entering the Hospital.

From the Flu Clinic, the patient is directed either to the OPD for their appointment or to the Emergency Room for further consultation.

If no flu-like symptoms are present, then the guest is directed to the Hospital Out-Patient Clinics “OPD” for their confirmed appointment.

The Flu Clinic is open from 0900 to 1830, Saturday to Thursday.

Flu vaccination is an important preventative tool to reduce serious health risks to the guest, family, and friends.

