Treetop Hospital Brings Policy Changes with the Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Treetop Hospital issued a public announcement stating the new policy changes with the COVID-19 outbreak. The new policy will be implemented starting from 12th March.

The policy changes include a patient confirmed for an Outpatient “OP” consultation (including walk-ins) presenting with flu-like symptoms (fever, cold and respiratory distress) to be first directed to and provided a free consultation in the Emergency Room. This is a precautionary measure to immediately identify potentially infected patients and to provide timely treatment.

In Addition, all patients are asked to complete a written questionnaire regarding their recent travel history. Inpatient visitors are limited to one relative or caretaker at a time during the following hours: 1100 to 1200 and 1800 to 1900. No visitors under 14 years old are allowed.

Treetop Hospital states that the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) compels them to implement serious precautions to ensure that the safety of staff and patients.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives