Travel Trade Maldives Launches New Website With A Travel Channel

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has launched its new website with a travel channel, TTM+.

TTM is the leading travel trade business resource for tourism industry developments in the Maldives.

The launch took place today at the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) office. The website was launched by MMPRC Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed and Orca Media Group’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Sunny Umar.

The TTM portfolio of products includes Maldives Leading Travel Trade Show along with TTM Travel Summit and TTM Awards & Gala, bi-monthly print periodical, travel channel TTM+ and the online news portal www.traveltrademaldives.com.

Orca Media Group is a leading media and marketing agency in the Maldives. TTM is a product of Orca Media Group.

