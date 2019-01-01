Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Maldives’ Reethi Beach Resort reopens

The iconic Reethi Beach Resort is reopening with enhanced safety features, besides adding a new room category called the Reethi Family Suite.

The suite will have two bedrooms with a shared spacious living space, open-air rain showers. Just a few steps away from the beach, this room would be perfect for families on a holiday, a release said.

The resort has also implemented new measures and operations to ensure the safety of all guests and staff during this time of Covid-19.

Reethi Beach has partnered with professional experts in order to ensure standards of safety which will address the new reality. During these challenging days, the open-air layout of all the restaurants, bars and even the individual airconditioning units of guest rooms prove to be a safeguarding feature, assuring guests a safe holiday.

Reethi Beach Resort is located on a tiny island in Baa Atoll. The resort can be reached through a scenic 35-minute seaplane flight from Male. Its elegant villas are built from natural materials in a typical Maldivian-style, providing comfort in a simple yet contemporary setting.

These villas are set amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder-soft beach, or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon. There are five restaurants and five bars, poolside and beachfront. Facilities include a PADI 5-star dive centre, a spa & wellness retreat, a water sports centre, a sports complex and a wide variety of group/private excursions have been carefully selected to explore the untouched beauty of Baa Atoll and the rich culture of its inhabitants.

Reethi Beach opened for the very first time in November 1998. It now has a visitor package exclusively for November & December 2020. The resort has prepared this package because it has maintained a loyal group of guests over the years and wants to welcome them back soon.

