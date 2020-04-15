Constance Moofushi, Maldives welcomes new GM

Constance Hotels & Resorts has appointed Henri Arnulphy as the new general manager of Constance Moofushi in the Maldives.

He took up his new responsibilities on March 14 in a very challenging time for the travel and tourism sector, as the world is facing the coronavirus crisis.

Henri has 13 years of professional background in the hospitality industry with previous experiences and knowledge gained in Mauritius at the beginning of his career, followed by Australia, China, UAE, and onboard a luxury yacht.

In January 2015, he joined Constance Hotels & Resorts, where he was resort manager of Constance Tsarabanjina, Madagascar, for three years. He then went to Constance Moofushi where he has been a resident manager for the last year.

