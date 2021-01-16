Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Amilla Maldives Resort eyes GCC tourist market

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, a lush tropical playground in the Maldives, has partnered with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy (MAGC).

As one of the region’s most prominent hospitality and tourism consultancy, sales and representation groups, MAGC will help elevate awareness within the GCC region of the five-star resort, which is located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy is recognized in the GCC as an indigenously grown industry leader in tourism and hospitality representation. With two decades of experience with global clients in both the government and private sector, this partnership will actively drive brand recognition of Amilla Maldives in the Middle East market.

The Middle East region is one of the fastest-growing, tourist-generating regions in the world, as outbound travel quadrupled within the last 20 years, according to the United Nations World Travel Organization.

This partnership is the result of Amilla Maldives’ ongoing evolution. Having redefined and rebranded its enticing and pioneering unique selling points, as well as launched a revolutionary Residence Ownership scheme, the innovative Maldives resort is driving awareness amongst travellers and travel industry players in key strategic markets within the region. The move is timely since Amilla has weathered the pandemic through its dynamic response and development of exemplary Covid-prevention protocols and is now looking forward to nurturing new and developing markets (as well as welcoming back established markets). While the travel industry as a whole continues to navigate the changing landscapes, there are signs of hope on the horizon thanks to newly developed vaccines.

Jason Kruse, General Manager of Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences said: “We are excited to work with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as our partner for strategic consulting in the Middle Eastern Market. We believe their extensive experience in the region will help Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences to position itself in the market and align ourselves with the right target audience. We have only 24 villas on the island itself with 43 over-water villas, unlike many other islands which try to cram 100 or more in. And there’s a lot of space between our villas, which of course all have private, self-contained gardens or decks, swimming pools and amenities. This all adds up to a significant competitive edge in comparison to other resorts – few others can offer as much space as Amilla.”

“MAGC, since 2001, continues to be committed to our promise of delivering sought-after results, through clear direction and absolute confidentiality. Our local and home-grown expertise helps us deliver what our partners need. We are absolutely excited about this partnership and to continue to uphold our brand’s promise, alongside Amilla Maldives Resort’s brand and vision,” added Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing of MAGC.

Amilla is located in the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, just 30 minutes by seaplane from Malé or 20 minutes by domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat ride

