Travel Diaries: Jwala and I tried a lot of cuisines in Maldives, says Vishnu Vishal

The last one year or so has been quite stressful for me. The lockdown happened and I began work on FIR soon after the restrictions were lifted. There was too much work. On the first day of shoot immediately following the COVID-19 lockdown, I shot with 360 people! I followed protocols and frequently took COVID-19 tests… there was a lot of work in terms of production as well. So, I wanted to take some time off before starting to shoot for Mohandas, which I plan to commence on March 6. I became so mechanical that even in my dreams, I was shooting and handling production (laughs).

We wanted it to be a relaxed and chilled-out holiday and ended up choosing the Maldives. I decided to unplug, not pick up calls for the four days that I was there. Only when I needed to post pictures, I came on social media. More than being adventurous, it was about doing what I wanted to do. I did not plan my days. I would wake up in the morning and get into the sea. I have seen pictures of people entering the sea straight from their villas and have always wanted to do that. I reached the island by around four in the evening and took the first day a little light. The second day, the first thing I did was enter straight into the sea from the villa. I was in the sea for 2-3 hours and got completely tanned. It was such an amazing feeling.

Jwala (Gutta) and I also tried a lot of cuisines there; we made sure we tried one type of food every day. We went as a group — of 10-12 people of common friends. I have hardly had any time to speak to Jwala during the last three months because of being so tied up with the production of FIR. So, it was great to spend some time with her.

I loved the calmness and the beauty of the island. We were surrounded by spectacular shades of blue, mostly light blue, merging into a bluish-green. Waking up to that view every morning was just wonderful. I worked out during the first two days I was there. And then, Jwala was like, ‘Come on, take some time off’. So, I decided to do that for the next two days. The view from the gym was also really good. Working out right beside the sea was so motivating.

I also tried my hand at snorkelling; I could see beautiful corals and fish. My time in the Maldives was spent listening to some good music, swimming in the sea and just catching up with my friends and relaxing. Now that I am back, I realise how much stress I was under in the last six-seven months. My time there gave me a different perspective. At least I got this opportunity to unwind. I am so lucky to have gotten some peace of mind. It made me realise how lucky I am to take some time off and go to a place like this and come back refreshed. There are so many people who are running around, facing the challenges of the pandemic. It is quite a stressful time.