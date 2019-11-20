Tourist Terminal officially handed over to Male’ City Council

Male’ Waste and Sewerage Company (MWSC) has handed over the Tourist Terminal they developed for tourists to the Male’ City council. Tourist terminal is developed under the CSR project of Male’ Waste and Sewerage Company (MWSC) on the request of Male’ City council, aiming to provide some of the services required by tourists visiting the capital.

Tourist terminal is developed at the Masveringe Park (Fishermen’s Park), where it used to be the main entrance of the tourist to the Male’ city. Tourist Terminal consists of public restrooms, showers, and an information desk for visitors. Moreover, tourists will have access to flight schedules, information on guesthouses, hotels, resorts as well as tour guide services. Maldives Police Services will be taking care of the security of the place.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives