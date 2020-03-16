Tourist Praise Maldives for Measures Taken Against COVID-19

An American tourist has praised the measures taken by the Maldives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video gone viral on social media, AJ Evan who visited the Maldives with his son on a spring break said that he has not seen any other country prepared for COVID-19 as much as the Maldives.

He said that he booked the trip to the Maldives a few months ago and COVID-19 happened. He needed information on whether to come to the Maldives, what’s going on in the Maldives, how Maldives government was handling it.

“I have been tracking the COVID-19 in the Maldives through health ministry website and tourism industry website and they have been putting up updates every 10 hours. I like the fact that they have been detailing what the updates can tell which basically gives me comfort to listen as they know what they are doing. The government is working like a well-oiled machine”, he added.

He highlighted that the one reason why he made the trip was that he was well informed, and marked that tourists will appreciate that.

The COVID-19 viral disease which originated in Wuhan, China has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people is now officially a pandemic, the World Health Organization

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives