Tourist family in distress assisted by authorities

Maldives Police assisted a Hungarian family in finding accommodation after their hotel bookings were cancelled.

The tourist family had arranged a stay at a hotel in January 2019 and were only informed of the cancellation after they arrived in the Maldives yesterday. The family reported the matter to the Tourist Police.

“The family requested for the assistance of Tourist Police with broke hearts.” read a tweet by Police.

The booking was cancelled after the Maldivian agent who arranged the booking failed to pay the hotel. The family of three received a confirmation email after the booking was made in January, however, the family was not informed of the cancellation.

The family has now been provided accommodation in K. Atoll resort by Police and MMPRC.

“The family has now departed for a resort with huge smiles,” stated Police who are now investigating the matter. Police also issued an advisory statement to not conduct such actions that slander the name of the tourism industry of Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Sun.mv