Tourism Ministry: 467 resort workers moved to quarantine facilities

The Ministry of Tourism, on Tuesday, stated that 467 resort employees left stranded in the capital city of Male’ were transferred to quarantine facilities.

A total of 582 individuals reportedly reached out after the administration called on resort workers, seeking to return to their islands of residence, to register at the ministry. However, the ministry excluded 80 individuals from the list due to uncertainty concerning employment details.

The tourism ministry also stated that an additional 35 resort workers are currently awaiting transport while efforts are underway to contact 26 more people.

A number of locals from various atolls across the archipelago found themselves stranded in the capital after the government implemented a city-wide lockdown on April 15, in response to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the capital.

Authorities have since begun issuing authorisation for those with pressing needs to leave Male’ and return to their home islands.

Prior to travel authorization, individuals are subject to a 14-day quarantine period. Onward travel to islands will only be permitted for individuals testing negative for COVID-19.

Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since confirming its first local transmission of the virus.

The Maldives currently records 1,395 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,218 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 157 recoveries till date.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.6 million people and claimed over 348,900 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.3 million people have recovered.

