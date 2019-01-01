Tourism Industry Receives Over 11,000 Booking Cancellations – Minister Ali Waheed

Speaking at the press conference held at the Presidents office today, Tourism Minister Ali Waheed has announced that from January 26th to February 2nd, the industry has received 11,115 booking cancellations.

He further highlighted that in spite of the epidemic, the industry has also received 24,759 bookings.

The government of Maldives has taken necessary precautionary steps against coronavirus, which includes cancelling all the China-Maldives flights temporarily.

A help desk has also been established in Velana airport until the situations return to normal and Ministry of Tourism has also instructed tourist operators to contact situation monitoring unit hotline number 7223131 and help-desk number 9423131 if they need any help regarding coronavirus.

