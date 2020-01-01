Tiger Shroff’s sultry yet smog-free Diwali at the Maldives will leave you yearning for a similar exotic getaway

Tiger Shroff’s sultry and smog-free Diwali at the Maldives(Instagram/tigerjackieshroff)

While the smog stings our eyes and chokes all festive celebrations this week, apart from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, War star Tiger Shroff seems to be on the best travel excursion with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at the Maldives. Ringing in Diwali 2020 at the island nation, Tiger’s flood of pictures and videos from the beach will leave you yearning for a similar exotic getaway while actor Kunal Kemmu’s reply made netizens double down with laughter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger recently shared a video from the resort, of his front flip into the pool and we are spoilt for choice between marvelling at his gymnastic skills, his chiselled torso and the pollution-free location in the backdrop. Donning only a pair of red shorts, Tiger captioned the video, “Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes (sic).”

Malang stars were quick to respond as Disha left clapping hands and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section and Kunal wrote hilariously, “Machhi ka sar phod diya re baba (Oh dear, you smashed the fish’s head)” sic. The video garnered over 7 lakh views instantly while still going strong.

Earlier, Tiger was seen giving fans a glimpse of his beach adventure and was even spotted posing outside a seaplane. The pictures had set fans on a frenzy and collected over 1 million likes.

Disha and Tiger were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday and soon put fans’ speculations to rest after they shared pictures from the Maldives on social media. The rumoured couple appears to be holidaying together at the tropical destination, which is currently also hosting Kajal Aggarwal and Katrina Kaif, among others.

