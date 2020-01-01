Tiger Shroff goes shirtless; calls it his ‘dress code’ for his Maldives getaway

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who spent his lockdown behind closed doors, is happy to finally head out on his long-impending beach getaway.

Known to be quite the beach-bum, Tiger always makes it a point to spend his downtime by the sea. With lockdown restrictions still in play, the actor jetted out of Mumbai city to holiday in the Maldives.

The actor made sure he has dressed appropriately for his tropical holiday, by going shirtless as soon as he touched down in the island country. Taking to his social media handles Tiger showed off his ripped physique as he posed for a click beside a seaplane.

“Dress code for the next couple days,” he captioned the photo.

Going by sister, Krishna’s comment, the actor will have his family to keep him company for the festive weekend.

Fans left a trail of hearts and fire emoticons, while a few couldn’t help but praise him for picking the perfect attire.

Tiger will be making the most of his holiday because he has a hectic calendar to keep up with, once he returns to the bay. The actor is scheduled to begin shooting for his action-packed film ‘Ganapath’ and also has the next instalments of ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’ in the pipeline.

The actor is also set to star in the remake of ‘Rambo’ that is also expected to go on floors shortly.

