This Maldives Resort Has a Professional Surf Photographer to Catch Your Epic Shred

Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives wants you to not only come hang ten on its private wave, but the resort also wants to capture every moment of your adventure, too.

In March, the resort announced that it’s welcoming renowned professional surf photographer Erick Proost for a three-month residency. That means Proost will be on hand to capture action shots of any guests who head out to ride the waves during their stay.

As the resort explained, while the Maldives is home to some of the best waves in the world, especially during the nation’s peak surf season from April to November, Niyama is the perfect place to paddle out year-round. That’s because it’s home to Vodi, the resort’s own wave, which breaks directly onto the shore in front of the resort and is accessible simply by paddling out from the beach.

For those not in the know, Proost is a seasoned cinematographer and photographer specializing in surfing and water shots. His previous clients included world champions and professional surfers Adriana De Souza and Gabriel Medina. He’s also shot and produced several surf movies, though his passion lies with photography, bringing together man and nature in one epic surf shot.

Following a day of surfing alongside Proost and his camera, guests will have the chance to hang out with Proost on dry land at the Surf Shack, the resort’s ideal place for a little sundowner, serving up the perfect rum cocktail alongside some snacks and a reggae soundtrack softly playing from the speakers.

Need a bit more to unwind? The resort suggests getting a soothing post-surf recovery back massage at the Drift Spa, which comes with a cool aloe vera body wrap for good measure. The spa also offers a pre-surf coconut and salt body scrub followed by a moisturizing aroma back massage for those who want to pamper themselves before and after getting in the water.