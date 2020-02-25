This Auction Is Offering An 11-Day VIP Deep Sea Diving Trip In the Maldives To The Highest Bidder

Now’s your chance to tour the ocean deep on an 11-day VIP trip to the Maldives — as long as you have the right bid.

Kensington Tours, a customized private travel company, is working with Nekton, not-for-profit research foundation, to auction off an 11-day VIP trip aboard a state-of-the-art submersible undersea explorer into the Maldives’ Midnight Zone.

Nekton’s mission, First Descent: Midnight Zone, is a project for scientists to descend into uncharted waters in order to study new species, biodiversity, and protect the world’s oceans. The trip will not only be an opportunity to explore the sea, but also enjoy luxurious accommodations at popular Maldivian resorts like Soneva Fushi and the Shangri-La Villingili Resort & Spa.

The lucky winner will also be part of a documentary filming the dive.

“This is the sort of experience money can’t typically buy,” Alison Hickey, President of Kensington Tours, said in a statement. “The highest bidder will have the opportunity to travel to an unexplored part of the ocean and potentially discover a new species in the process. We are in an era where more people have been to space than to the depths of our planet’s oceans.”

The experience will cover accommodation for two at both resorts, as well as activities like scuba diving with manta rays or exploring a British Loyalty shipwreck with a guide, snorkelling with sea turtles, and a sunset dolphin cruise, among other activities. The trip itself is customizable, though international flights to the Maldives are not included.

The dive on the DSSV Pressure Drop, however, is only for one passenger and is not customizable. The trip will take place between April 13 and 23, 2020. The dive, piloted by world-renown undersea explorer Victor Vescovo, will last between two and three hours.

The bidding for this once-in-a-lifetime trip starts at $125,000 (for a trip valued at $285,000). In order to bid, participants must register with the online ClickBid platform and manage your bidding activity from there. Proceeds from the auction will be re-invested to Nekton in order to support their conservation efforts.

The auction will be open until Feb. 28 at midnight, EST. For more information and to register for the auction, visit the Kensington Tours auction website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Bing News :