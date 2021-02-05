The Latest Underwater Dining Experience Coming To The Maldives

Maldivian resort Huvafen Fushi is the latest location to offer exclusive underwater dining. Discover this ‘pop-down’ and which other underwater restaurants it’s joining.

Positioned eight meters below the water’s surface of the lagoon surrounding Huvafen Fushi, Immerse… Latitude 4° allows you to dine among this archipelago’s abundant marine life.

The new ‘pop-down’ restaurant, which can be booked at any time on an on-going basis takes over the island resort’s famous world-first underwater spa. The dining concept transforms this serene space into a private gastronomic experience for dinners after sunset, or even for breakfast, where guests are enveloped in an ethereal space surrounded by turquoise waters just four degrees from the equator.

A boardwalk stroll across the lagoon leads guests to several steps descending into this private dining space. Here, a table is a set-up by space’s panoramic window for unparalleled views of the surrounding reef. After dark, this seascape is subtly lit to illuminate the marine life passing by, and it’s at this time that the seabed comes to life with nocturnal predators, bioluminescent plankton and fluorescing coral that glows under UV light.

This unique dining setting also provides insight into the resort’s coral propagation program. It’s in this part of the lagoon that you’ll see several mature coral frames that started out in the resort’s coral nurseries.

Ultimately, this underwater dining experience is designed to connect you with the mesmerizing environment beneath the waves, before you’ve even set out to snorkel or scuba dive.

This setting is complemented by a fully customizable culinary experience. Menus are tailored to guests’ preferences by Huvafen Fushi’s executive chef and the resort’s resident sommelier is on hand to present wine pairings for these individually tailored plates.

This just-launched dining experience joins several other exclusive underwater restaurants dotted across the Maldives.

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island takes the title of world’s first underwater restaurant, having first made its debut in 2005. Located five meters below the surface, this transparent curved structure surrounding diners with uninterrupted views of marine life is accessed via a spiral staircase leading down from a pavilion at the end of a jetty.

The glamorous Subsix underwater venue at Niyama is instead reached by speedboat and descending a three-tier staircase on a standalone platform within the ocean. Capiz shells hang from the ceiling of this clam-inspired space furnished with soft anemone chairs. The restaurant is open for champagne breakfasts, subaquatic lunches and ‘glow parties’.

At Hurawalhi Maldives, 5.8 Undersea Restaurant hosts diners 5.8 meters below the lagoon’s surface. The curved structure, taking the title of world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant is the setting for five and seven-course tasting menus incorporating dishes like smoked lobster with sea urchin mousse and Beluga caviar.

Another standout option is found at Anantara Kihavah. This island resort’s underwater restaurant, SEA, also houses the world’s first underwater wine cellar. Hosting dinners for breakfast, lunches and dinners, the restaurant provides a gastronomic experience pairing impeccably plated dishes and paired wine with a view of the passing sharks, turtles and tropical fish as they swim by.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :