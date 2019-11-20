The Emerald Maldives Is Bringing New Flavors To Paradise

This month marks the opening of the Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa—a 5-star all-inclusive property occupying the entirety of the Raa Atoll. Set amidst the lesser-explored northern parts of the archipelago nation it features 120 oceanfront villas and untouched white sand beaches. Stunning beauty is par for the course in this part of the world. But Emerald is looking to separate itself with an enviable commitment to service and sustainability. And don’t forget the food.

For American travellers, securing a Maldivian passport stamp involves a significant schlep; at least two commercial plane rides followed by a short-hop on a seaplane. But for the adventurous sorts, this is a feature, not a flaw. When you arrive, you’re greeted by some of the clearest water in the world along with pristine surf—ideal for diving.

Emerald enhances the natural charm with a buildout that exists in harmony with the surrounding seascape. Bamboo, driftwood, native langhi langhi leaves have all been incorporated into the construction. The resort is operating largely devoid of single-use plastic. It hopes to rely primarily on renewable energy within the next five years.

Then there is perhaps the property’s greatest asset—Aldo Cadau. The Sardinian-born chef has been cooking at some of the Maldives’ top resorts for seven years. It’s only natural that he would end up here, at a place owned and operated by native Italians. In fact, Italy sends more tourists to this part of the world than almost any other country. Yet Cadau isn’t focusing exclusively on his familiar Mediterranean cuisine.

“Our style is authentic, creative, and healthy,” he explains. “This is such a great place to work because I have so many ways to express myself.” Between four restaurants and two cafes, spread across the island’s 50-acre footprint, Cadau plates everything from teppanyaki (at the pan-Asian Le Asiatique) to Brazilian beef (at Amazònico).

“We also do Maldivian local food every Thursday night,” he adds. “Historically the cuisine has been limited because produce around here is limited to redfish, tuna, coconut and some herbs. But you can create a lot of things. The menu is always changing and I go to the markets whenever I can. Whenever I’m off this island—I’m learning new things.”

In addition to the rotating menus, Cadau curates a massive, high-end international buffet at Aqua that wouldn’t be out of place at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. He also appeases his countryfolk with the surfside pizza and pasta station at the Beach Club Grill.

Bringing all these flavors to the middle of an Indian Ocean atoll is not without its obstacles, of course. “The greatest challenge is about getting the fresh milk,” according to Cadau. “We are working on getting fresh dairy flown in from Dubai for espressos and fresh ice cream. There are no cows in the Maldives!”

Despite the fashionable, alfresco settings, many guests will opt to have the delicacies delivered directly to their over-water bungalows. After all, it’s hard to beat fresh-cooked Nasi Goreng enjoyed from the privacy of your own en suite plunge pool. Especially when you’re peering out at manta rays swirling around in the turquoise water below. All this over-the-top indulgence will set you back a minimum of $1000/night—depending on the season. If Cadau has his way, you might just get your money’s worth on the meals alone.

