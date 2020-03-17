The Cabinet holds an extensive discussion on the latest updates and measures taken in regards to COVID-19

The Cabinet of Ministers held an extensive discussion regarding the escalating status of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Maldives and checked on the latest measures taken by the Government. The discussion was held at a Cabinet Meeting held at the President’s Office.

Speaking at the meeting, the President highlighted the importance and the urgency of taking measures in light of the alarming discovery of 6 positive cases for COVID-19 in the Maldives. He further stated that the Government would closely monitor the situation at hand and take every measure to contain this virus from spreading further to the country. He also stressed on the fact that this is the time to jointly work on disseminating accurate information, without creating panic amongst the public.

During the meeting, Cabinet members also accentuated the importance of the government institutions to put a collective effort in taking necessary steps and minimizing expenditures.

The Maldives has announced an ‘Emergency Yellow Alert’ in regards to the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country.

