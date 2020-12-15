The Best is Back: Maldives Private Island Escape with Daily Dining, Nightly Free-Flow Cocktails & Return Speedboat Transfers

Immerse yourself in an island escape where the reality is even more magical than the fantasy at the breathtaking Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives — currently ranked in Tripadvisor’s top two hotels in Malé. A child-free oasis overlooking the glistening blue lagoon, this gem in the ocean sits less than a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé Airport.

Elegant, secluded thatched villas rise above the impossibly blue waters or rest on the sugar-fine shore of the champagne beachfront, while undersea exploration is at your doorstep thanks to the resort’s house reef — just 20m off the beach. Luxury comes as standard with incredible dining at your fingertips, while ‘getting away from it all’ takes on a whole new meaning with famous dive sites, including Kikki Reef and Old Shark Point, within easy reach.

All-inclusive upgrades available: Treat yourself to unparalleled indulgence when you choose an all-inclusive package, including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, morning and afternoon tea, nightly pre-dinner canapés, unlimited alcoholic drinks between 11 am and 11 pm and a daily replenished minibar in your villa.

Overwater villa upgrades available: Indulge in the quintessential Maldives experience by upgrading to a dreamy overwater villa suspended over the aquamarine waters of the lagoon.

