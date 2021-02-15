The Atmosphere Group reported a new trio of general managers

Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts reported two key internal appointments: Philippe Claverotte as vice president operations for The White Label Set; general manager of Varu, and Monica Suri as general manager of Oblu Select at Sangeli. The group has also appointed Mei P. Pun as the general manager of Kanifushi.

Claverotte has been serving as the general manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi since March 2020 and has a deep understanding of the company philosophy – Joy of Giving. A veteran in the hospitality industry, Claverotte has worked for luxury hotel groups across twelve countries, including holding general manager positions in leading resorts at the Maldives, Bora Bora, and New Caledonia.

Claverotte said, “In this new role, my focus will be on driving operations and commercial strategies for the two resorts while enhancing the overall service culture. I want guests to experience a commonality throughout the White Label resorts, with pristine locations, luxurious and authentic villas designed with a sense of place, excellent fine dining experiences, and first-class service.”

Situated on the north-western edge of the Malé Atoll, Varu by Atmosphere offers beautiful overwater villas and beach villas. The motto of the resort is ‘Naturally Maldivian.’ Following a concept that reflects the sublime charm of the Maldives, guests stay close to the sea and experience authentic Maldivian food blended with contemporary design and world-class service standards.

Salil Panigrahi, founder and managing director of Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, said, “We are delighted to have Phillippe lead our sub-brand, The White Label Set By Atmosphere. He will play an integral role in maintaining brand integrity while creating a strong positioning, elevating service standards, and ensuring an authentic, high-value luxury experience for guests. We look forward to expanding the brand to offer unique and value-driven resorts under the White Label Set By Atmosphere.”

At the helm of the other ‘White Label resort’ is the newly appointed general manager Mei P. Pun. The pristine island resort is situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll, a 35-minute seaplane ride from the International Airport in Malé. About 2 kilometres in length and 90 metres wide, the island is blanketed by dense tropical vegetation and blessed with vibrant, natural coral reefs.

With over 22 years in the hospitality industry, Mei has worked at elite hotels and resorts in the Caribbean, Mauritius, China, France, and South-East Asia. She has extensive experience in the Maldives, having held the positions of food and beverage manager, resort manager, and general manager. Mei boasts of a strong background in food and beverage operations.

The third significant leadership announcement is that of Monica Suri taking on the role of the general manager of Oblu Select At Sangeli. Monica joined as the general manager of Varu in October 2019, during the crucial days leading up to the resort opening, and successfully managed the team for a grand launch.

Suri brings more than a decade of experience within the hospitality industry and a wealth of knowledge from human resources, training, and core operations. A graduate from the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bengaluru, Suri has previously worked as the general manager of a prestigious resort in India. She has also completed a Leadership Program from Cornell and is a passionate traveller who has visited thirty-six countries.

It is renowned for its exotic Honeymoon Water Suites and romantic ambience. The vibrant island resort has a variety of ‘contemporary designed’ villas and suites, a selection of restaurants and services, amidst some of the most exotic dive and snorkelling locations in the entire Malé Atoll.

