Taxi driver Qasim’s murderer exposed

It has been revealed that the murderer of Qasim Hassan, a taxi driver from A. Dh. Maamigili who was fatally stabbed on December 4, 2019, was carried out by a youth of 21 years from Lh. Hinnavaru named Adhuham Mohamed.

“Sun” has attained the court order detaining Adhuham for 15 days by the Criminal Court on Friday. Adhuham was arrested last Thursday and has reportedly confessed to the cruel murder.

The court order confirmed that Adhuham had confessed to the crime and cooperated with investigators in detailing how the crime was carried out. He has also signed a written confession statement.

The detention order by senior Judge of the Criminal Court Ali Rasheed read that due to the nature of the crime committed by Adhuham, it would jeopardize the safety of the society to release him.

Some residents of Lh. Hinnavarum, when contacted by “Sun” informed that Adhuham was originally from Addu city but migrated to Hinnavaru after his mother married a man from the island.

The house Adhuham is registered in Hinnavaru named as Boduhiyage is the house of his stepfather. He has a history of juvenile delinquency according to the residents of Hinnavaru and had moved to live in the capital after completing grade eight education.

Commissioner of Police Mohamed Hameed had tweeted on Friday that the authorities had found the killer of Qasim, who had confessed to the crime. The commissioner refrained from naming the suspect.

The cloth that the murderer was wearing on the night of the murder, as well as the murder weapon, was also discovered near the scene of the murder by police officers. Evidence obtained from forensics was still being assessed, according to the Commissioner.

Qasim who worked as a taxi driver was found lying in a pool of blood on a dark road in Hulhumale’ on December 4, 2019. He was found to have sustained a deep stab wound to the neck from a sharp object. His car was also found nearby after it crashed into a post on the side of the road.

