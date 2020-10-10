Taapsee Pannu is soaking it all in before her Maldives vacation comes to an end

Taapsee Pannu has been dropping one gorgeous picture after another from her Maldives vacation. She is there with her sisters, Shagun and Evania Pannu. Taapsee has been posing in picturesque locations and delighting fans of Instagram with amazing shots. She recently shared a picture against the backdrop of sunset by the sea.

Taapsee, who is looking stunning in a colourful outfit, captioned the picture, “Soaking it all in as it’s soon time to go back home……#Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica #TapcTravels #Paradise (sic).”

Taapsee donned this attire for a barbeque session. She shared several pictures of herself getting ready or on her way towards it. She even shared a picture of devouring a giant mocktail. Take a look:

Taapsee recently posted a picture with her sister Shagun Pannu on Instagram.

Taapsee looks like an absolute water-baby in her Maldives pics. She posted a picture by the pool in a black bikini and wrote, “I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say ……..Ringing out the bad times! #Maldives #Holiday #TajExotica #TapcTravels (sic).”

The 33-year-old actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad. Her upcoming projects include Nandha Periyasamy’s Rashmi Rocket and Rahul Dholakia’s Shabaash Mithu, a biopic of Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :