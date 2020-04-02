Stranded Honeymooners Only Guests at Luxe Maldives Resort

A newlywed couple who splashed out on a six-day stay at a luxury resort in the Maldives are now stranded there by coronavirus travel restrictions—and the staff is stuck there, too, until they leave. Olivia De Freitas, a teacher, and her butcher husband Raul De Freitas told The New York Times they are trying to enjoy their surreal paradise—and being waited on hand and foot—but are worried the ballooning bill from the Cinnamon Velifushi could bankrupt them if they can’t get home soon. “Everyone says they want to be stuck on a tropical island until you’re actually stuck,” Olivia De Freitas said. “It only sounds good because you know you can leave.”

