STO Unveils New Productline for Construction

On an event held on 24th December 2019 STO has unveiled 3 new innovative construction products in the hopes of bringing more ease to the construction industry in the Maldives.

Renacon AAC Blocks are light, cheap and eco-friendly blocks used for construction. Current practices in construction block making require sand to be used from our lagoons and beaches. Instead, the new blocks will be made of recycled materials, are fire resistant, provides acoustic insulation, are light in weight and have thermal insulation. Structures constructed with these materials allow for electricity costs to be lowered by as much as 20% with faster construction times.

Renabond AAC Joint Mortar is a semi- mix hight quality mortar used for jointing & bonding of AAC Blocks, traditional practices in the Maldives use a mix of fine sand and cement to make the joint compound however this new product only requires water before application which saves cost and time in construction.

Renaplast Readymix Plaster is a mix of high-quality polymer additives and binders. The availability of fine sand for construction in the Maldives is very limited. This new product can replace the use of fine sand altogether.

STO Construction Materials lead in providing important materials needed for the construction industry to locals and local businesses at affordable prices.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives