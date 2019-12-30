STO to Establish National Shipping Line in 2020

State Trading Organisation has stated that work to establish a national shipping line will commence later this year.

During the 55th anniversary event, the company’s managing director Mr Hussain Amru stated that a big part of the country’s imports come through sea freight and having an established national shipping line would lower prices of goods imported and also lower costs for businesses operating in the country dependant on such imports.

In the 1970s under the rule of President Ibrahim Nasir, there was a strong national shipping company operating in the Maldives.

