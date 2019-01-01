STO Reduces its Diesel Prices

State Trading Organization (STO) has reduced its diesel prices.

STO has been selling their diesel for MVR 11.19 per litre. STO says the company has decided to reduce the price of a diesel litre by 30 laari. With the changes in prices, a litre of diesel will now sell for MVR 10.89.

STO has been fluctuating its oil prices according to changes in the world oil market. This is the first time this year STO has reduced its diesel price, however, they have reduced its diesel prices three times last year.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives