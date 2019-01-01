STELCO Brings 1.6 Megawatt Generator in Preparation of Warmer Weather

State Electric Company (STELCO), announced it has brought in an additional generator to meet the spike in energy consumption predicted in the capital, Male’ City.

According to STELCO, it assumes spike in energy consumption in Male’ corresponding with the warmer weather which is expected to be in the days ahead, and the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Work is in progress to install the new generator, a 1.6-megawatt Genset.

STELCO, in its statement announcing the installation of the new generator, said that the company was committed to offering its customers the best service experience possible.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives