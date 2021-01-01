SriLankan Airline’s record-breaking upliftment to Maldives

SriLankan Airlines carried a record-breaking 1.2 million kilogrammes of cargo from its network to Malé, Maldives, in February 2021.

The Maldives is one of the few open, and highly popular, island destinations in the world for travellers. Since the pandemic, perishable goods have been in high demand.

Its island neighbour Sri Lanka supplied a large share of perishable goods, with cargo carried from Colombo to Malé exceeding 500 metric tonnes in the last month. Exports from the Maldives to Sri Lanka amounted to 188 Metric Tons on the route.

SriLankan says it remains firmly committed to supporting its neighbourhood hub – Maldives’ – import and export needs, with a global cargo network that spans from London to Tokyo and Sydney.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :