Sri Lankan Airlines to Offer Special Fares at Corporate Maldives Business Expo 2020

Ace Aviation Services Maldives, the general sales agent for Sri Lankan airlines has announced that they will be offering special fares from its stall at the Corporate Maldives Business Expo 2020.

Ace travels will be offering a 25% discount on ticket bookings made at Business Expo 2020 from Sri Lankan Airlines to travel eight different destinations. These destinations include Colombo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, London, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and many more. These promotions are valid for both economy and business class bookings.

There will also be many other attractive holiday packages Special Hotel / Transfer offers, Special Fares with Qatar Airways, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, IndiGo Airlines & many more.

Business Expo will be open on 23rd and 24th February. Acre travels ticket can be purchased through Business Expo stall A09.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives