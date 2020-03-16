Sri Lanka Temporarily Suspends On-Arrival Visa for Maldivians

Under the new measures being implemented by Sri Lankan government, effective 15th March 2020, 23:30 hours Sri Lanka has temporarily suspended visa on arrival for Maldivians.

This will not apply for the Maldivians travelling with official or diplomatic visa and Sri Lankan resident visa.

The country had implemented restrictions on the visa policy previously, from which Maldivians were exempted from. However, the policy has now been switched to include Maldivians as well.

The Maldivian embassy in the country has requested locals to register at the embassy as soon as possible.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives