Spending on subsidies, Aasandha increased in 2019

Statistics published by the Finance Ministry has shown that the amount spent on subsidies and Aasandha by the government had exceeded the budgeted amount for the services in 2019.

Although MVR 1 billion was set aside for Aasandha, around 1.2 billion was spent on the health insurance scheme by the end of 2019, according to the statistics.

MVR 1,262.7 was allocated as subsidies by the state, but the final figure for the amount spent on subsidies stood at MVR 1,281.2 million.

Meanwhile, the spending on official trips and transport stood at MVR 223.8 million, which is a stark increase from the MVR 142.1 million allocated in the budget for 2019.

The salaries of civil servants and other employees amounted to MVR 4641.2 million in 2019, again an increase from the MVR 4353.5 million allocated.

According to the statistics, the state was expected to receive around MVR 16.56 billion as tax revenues, but only around MVR 16.4 billion was attained.

The income attained from goods and services tax was also lower than what was predicted. The state was expected to earn MVR 8,038.4 million from goods and services tax but only earned MVR 7,731 million, according to the statistics.

