Six Senses Laamu in Maldives announces weekly marine biology videos

Located deep in the Indian Ocean in the Laamu Atoll, Six Senses Laamu has been committed to marine conservation since it opened. Reinforcing this philosophy, the resort has announced it will provide weekly videos on marine biology and its efforts to help the ecosystem.

Each week, the resort’s team will introduce manta rays, corals, turtles and reef fish, while teaching about the importance of the habitats the creatures live in. Broader topics cover science research, sustainability and the importance of marine life.

The weekly videos will act as Six Senses’ at-home substitute for its Junior Marine Biology programme. The programme aims to inspire younger visitors at the resort to get involved in marine efforts, with sessions ending with guests being certified as junior marine biologists. Sessions are led by one of 10 biologists, each of whom specialises in different aspects of marine science and science communication as part of their work with the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI).

MUI is an initiative by Six Senses Laamu in partnership with three bodies: Blue Marine Foundation, the Manta Trust and the Olive Ridley Project. The mission is to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives towards marine conservation.

