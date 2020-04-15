Singling out India for Islamophobia incorrect: Maldives tells OIC in response to Pakistan’s UN envoy

Male/IBNS: Maldives has said that it is against singling out India for Islamophobia among the South Asian nations after the Pakistan Ambassador to the UN targeted India over the issue in a recent virtual meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to Maldives Voice, in a recently organized virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ambassadors to the United Nations (UN), the issue of growing Islamophobia in South Asia was discussed.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram proposed that India is actively promoting Islamophobic agenda, but the Maldives in its statement at the virtual meeting said singling out India, the largest democracy in the world and multicultural society, which is home to over 200 Million Muslims, on Islamophobia would be factually incorrect and detrimental to religious harmony in South Asia.

It was also asserted during the discussion that disinformation campaigns on social media should not be constructed as representative of the feeling of 1.3 Million people, Maldives Voice reported.

India has strengthened its ties with several Islamic countries in recent years though it got some bad press over some communal riots or affirmative steps of the Modi government.

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Afghanistan, Russia, Palestine, Mauritius etc. have conferred the Indian Prime Minister with their highest civilian awards.

