Simone Broekhaar Joins Patina Maldives Fari Islands as DOSM

A new luxury resort brand in the Maldives has appointed Simone Broekhaar as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2021, Simone joins the Patina Maldives Fari Islands from the Capella Ubud in Bali where she also worked as DOSM.

Before that, Simone was the Regional Director of Sales & Marketing for COMO Hotels & Resorts in Bali, a role that saw her report to the General Managers of the COMO Uma Ubud, COMO Shambhala Estate, and COMO Canggu.

Simone has also worked with Swissôtel and at The Datai, Langkawi and The Chedi, Muscat.

She is fluent in Dutch and English and can speak some German, French and a little Italian.

Patina Hotels & Resorts is a new brand created by the Capella Hotel Group.

