Shibani Dandekar soaks up in the sun in orange bikini while sitting on a jet-ski in Maldives

The Maldives is the new favourite destination of Bollywood celebrities. Many have taken a much-needed break to rejuvenate themselves after spending time in lockdown these past few months. Amongst the celebs, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently were spending quality time in the Maldives.

After sharing multiple pictures, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo today. Flaunting her bikini body, the actress was striking a pose while sitting on a jet-ski. Soaking in the sun, she captioned the photo, “Island life #thatbrowngirl.”

Shibani Dandekar has been sharing quite a few pictures from her trip. As it turns out, Akira Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar’s daughter with ex-wife Adhuna, had also accompanied them to the Maldives. They recently returned to Mumbai.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :