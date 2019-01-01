Seven Maldivians at Wuhan, China evacuated to India

Seven Maldivians who were in Wuhan city, Hubei province have been evacuated to India today.

They were flown to India on a special Air India flight that was arranged by the Indian Government to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan. Prior to arriving in the Maldives, the Maldivians will be staying in India at a quarantine facility where they will be monitored as per international health guidelines. All Maldivians are doing well and in good health.

The government of Maldives deeply appreciates the assistance provided by the government of India in evacuating the Maldivians on their special flight. The government of Maldives also acknowledges with appreciation the cooperation and assistance extended by the government of China in facilitating the evacuation of the Maldivian nationals.

