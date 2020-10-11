Self-Isolate in Boho Luxe Style this Winter at The Nautilus Maldives

The Nautilus Maldives

Despite the Maldives recently tightening entry requirements after a spike in coronavirus cases, the Indian Ocean archipelago is still one of the world’s most popular post-pandemic travel destinations – its glittering string of islands perfectly set up for social distanced travel.

And if a tropical paradise complete with swaying palms and thatched overwater residences sounds like an ideal setting for a few weeks this winter, look no further than The Nautilus. Located just half an hour from the capital Malé, the luxury bohemian hideaway enjoys an idyllic setting on the private island of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

A Luxury Bohemian Hideaway

Upon arrival at Velana International Airport guests are whisked away to a private VIP lounge where immigration and customs paperwork is handled by VIP lounge personnel before being ushered onto a seaplane for transfer to the resort – the entire process taking 30 minutes.

With just 26 beachside and overwater houses in total – each comes with its own private freshwater temperature-controlled infinity pool and direct reef access, while the overwater houses have glass floors in their living rooms – it’s perfectly geared towards self-isolating, barefoot-style.

Any itinerary here can be tailored to guest specifications, including the just-launched Winter Escape Package, which features an array of complimentary activities in addition to the resort’s standard inclusions – think private return seaplane transfers, a personal House Master offering full butler services, and renowned ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ experience.

Escape The Cold This Winter

Priced from $37,000 (seven days, for two people) a daily snapshot at Nautilus could look a little something like this: take a guided snorkeling tour or private aerial yoga session in the morning followed by a floating Champagne breakfast in your private swimming pool before heading off to Solasta Spa for a lavish ‘Stress Melter’ treatment in the afternoon. Unquestionably the stuff getaway dreams are made of.

Equally perfect for an intimate escape as a private family retreat, the Young Wanderers kid’s club program puts on a range of activities from underwater treasure hunts and local Dhivehi language classes to Solasta Spa journeys.

Traveling During COVID-19

The Maldives is currently open to all tourists with proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departing from their original destination. Check visitmaldives.com for the latest updates and travel advisories.

