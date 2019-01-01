Seaside Hotels acquires Finolhu in the Maldives

The luxury hotel chain, Seaside Hotels, which now operates as Seaside Collection, has successfully acquired Finolhu, a luxury island resort in the Baa Atoll of the Maldives. Modern and fun, Finolhu is the hotel chain’s eleventh boutique property and it’s first in the Maldives.

German sibling hoteliers, Gregor and Anouchka Gerlach, acquired the resort after an extensive search for a resort that would appeal to guests from all over the world.

Gregor Gerlach, CEO and Managing Partner says: “Whilst the long stretches of beach, crystal clear waters and the abundance of marine life were almost enough to seal to the deal, it was also important that the resort aligned with the Seaside Collections’ brand values. Environmental protection is an important theme at the Seaside Collection and is something we have won awards for. Finolhu is largely self-sufficient and works closely with marine biologists and environmental experts, so it was a good fit for us.”

Finolhu, meaning sandbank, is considered one of the finest resorts on Baa Atoll, a biosphere reserve protected by UNESCO. An environmental study for each hotel on the Baa Atoll determines what can be built and how things need to be maintained. In addition to working closely with the Parley for Oceans organisation, an in-house marine biologist takes care of the responsible interaction of guests and the environment. To avoid plastic pollution, Finolhu has created its own facility for bottling drinking water, it doesn’t use plastic straws and discourages guests from bringing plastic bottles to the resort.

“Another key focus for the Seaside Collection is gastronomy. We pride ourselves on providing high-quality dining experiences for our guests and look forward to putting the Seaside gastronomy stamp on Finolhu” says Mr Gerlach.

Finolhu’s partner hotel will be the award-winning Seaside Hotel, Grand Hotel Residencia. The grand luxury 5* hotel is located on Gran Canaria and belongs to the Leading Hotels of the World. The hotel’s Michelin star chef, Wolfgang Grobauer, has been working closely with the chefs at Finolhu to optimise the menus across all four restaurants. In addition, after recognising that the restaurant Crab Shack Finolhu, is a favourite amongst guests, opening hours will be extended for sunset cocktails and snacks.

Moving forward, both hotel management teams will meet regularly to share both knowledge and experience, to ensure guests continue to receive high levels of service and hospitality.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. Nestled in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the resort has 125 villas – 91 over-water and 34 beachfront with more than half featuring a private pool. The resort offers four unique restaurants, a poolside bar, swimming pool, tennis, the Wellness Spa, gym, Kids’ Club and a wide range of motorised and non-motorised water sports options with an on-site facility of a PADI dive centre. The resort is only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from Male International Airport.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, plenty of activities and daily entertainment. With a contemporary design and beach-club vibe, Finolhu puts a playful twist on luxury.

In 2018, the resort launched the Bubble – a unique overnight glamping experience on a private stretch of beach at the resort, in a transparent dome. The Bubble offers an inimitable experience with privacy, serenity and all the comforts of a hotel suite in a transparent bubble. A private beach dinner and breakfast served on the beach is also a part of the whole experience.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News