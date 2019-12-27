Accidents Society & Culture

Search underway for 1 missing after boat hits reef

Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF) has commenced search efforts for a man missing from a boat that ran aground a reef near K. Kagi today.

The incident happened early in the morning and involved a cargo boat named “TTS Fern”. There were three people on board when the boat ran on to a reef. Out of the three people, MNDF is searching for the missing captain of the boat, a 37-year old Maldivian.

Authorities received reports of the boat in distress around 8:09. MNDF stated that its vessel “FIC Velana” was now in the area to search for the missing man.

