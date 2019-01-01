Seaplane Terminal to be given to TMA soon.

Dhaandhoo MP Yaugoob Abdulla has revealed news of the seaplane terminal being developed in Velana International Airport being presented to Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) very soon, further stating that the parliament would consequently regard the issue and take necessary steps.

The MVR 848 million project was contracted by MACL. While MACL operating the terminal would bring considerable benefits to the Maldivian government, the contractor has communicated with TMA so they may take over operations.

While the issue has escalated, Yaugoob posted a tweet Wednesday night stating that he had received information that the terminal would be presented to TMA very soon. Further, he stated that this would bring about a considerable loss for the government and that the contractor will need to be brought to question. He warned that the Finance Committee would regard the issue and take the necessary steps against it.

The company had previously stated that the new seaplane terminal and VVIP construction would be operated by MACL. However, the company also stated that operators would ensue operations after signing an agreement to attain the needed space on rent.

Stating that discussions have been held with potential operators, MACL revealed that no such agreement has been signed, further stating that they had brought these discussions to a halt recently due to the instruction of relevant authorities.

While operating the newly established runway in VIA is immensely vital at the moment, they can only be operated by TMA facilities after diminishing other buildings and such situated in the region. As such, these buildings are to be eradicated within two months.

Economic Minister Fayyaz Ismail has previously said he has no doubt that MACL is well equipped and capable of operating the terminal.

The new terminal is being developed to service 55 seaplanes at a time. Moreover, the area has been utilized in a way that can increase this amount to 100.

The foundation of the world’s biggest seaplane base, Maldives’ new seaplane terminal was initiated under former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s administration in the 29th of January 2018.

It was constructed after reclaiming 32 hectares of land from the Hulhule’ coast, in an area of 14,000 kilometres. The seaplane construction was carried out by the Beijing Urban Construction Group of China, who also completed the construction of the new runway.

