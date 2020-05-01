Sea Turtles Make a New Home on This Island Resort in The Maldives

Feel-good stories about animals taking advantage of empty parks and natural spaces during the coronavirus lockdown are in the news, and Fasmendhoo Island in the Maldives recently experienced some exciting first-time maritime visitors of its own. Endangered hawksbill turtles hatched on a quiet stretch of beach at the Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA in Raa Atoll and were successfully steered towards the ocean by the resort’s resident marine biologist, Giorgia Maggioni, and her team.

Known for eventually returning to natal beaches during nesting season to lay their eggs, Maggioni feels confident that an influx of young female turtles can be expected back at this new site in years to come. Notoriously picky when it comes to choosing safe nesting spots, the hatch also stands as a positive testament to how the five-star property, which opened last year, has conserved the pristine natural environment of its 120-hectare private island.

Designed by architect Edward David Poole, sustainability was a core philosophy of the resort from conception and construction through operations. Located in the Northern Maldives archipelago, the latest addition to the Emerald Collection uses native langhi langhi leaves, alongside driftwood and bamboo in place of non-eco-friendly imported timber and materials. The island is equipped with a composting facility and recyclable water irrigation system while solar panels provide hot water.

Additional conservation measures include no single-use plastics and electric cars and bikes to navigate the island. A range of educational programs is available for guests too, including guided snorkeling tours with Maggioni. Home to sharks, rays, corals and tropical fish, the island’s wrap-around reef (one of the largest in the Maldives) can also be explored with PADI qualified instructors from the on-site Diving Centre.

While international travel remains at a standstill, for the moment, at least, experts predict that remote hotels will be a major draw once restrictions are finally lifted. With its collection of dreamy beach and overwater villas, including several with private pools and majestic Royal Beach Villa, future guests at the all-inclusive Emerald Maldives can look forward to safe social distancing never more than a few steps from the sparkling Indian Ocean.

