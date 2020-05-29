Samudra Setu: Almost 2200 stranded Indian nationals evacuated from Maldives so far

As a part of the evacuation process amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as many as 2,188 stranded Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Maldives so far with four rounds of the evacuation via sea. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in the Maldives shared a video of the achievements.

During Round One, a total of 698 passengers were evacuated from the Maldives by INS Jalashwa on May 8. In the second round, as many as 202 Indian stranded nationals were evacuated by INS Magar on May 10. In round three, a total of 588 people were evacuated by INS Jalashwa on May 15, while during the fourth round, a total of 700 stranded Indians have been evacuated from the Maldives by INS Jalashwa on June 5.

‘Operation Samudra Setu’

Earlier last month, the Indian Navy in an official statement had said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar, and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi. The INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

The Centre is also operating flights to repatriate stranded Indians across the globe.

