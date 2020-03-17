Sample from aaaVeee resort tests negative, monitoring measures lifted

Health Protection Agency (HPA) revealed Tuesday that the sample taken from a foreign national who developed COVID-19 like symptoms, from aaaVeee Nature’s Paradise Maldives Resort, tested negative.

The individual was placed in home-isolation and the resort under monitoring last Monday. However, the temporary monitoring measures enacted on the resort has been lifted as per protocol, HPA stated.

Other resorts currently being monitored over suspected virus cases include Furaveri Island Resort, Hotel Riu Palace, Gili Lankanfushi, Four Seasons Landaagiravaru and Anantara Kihavah.

All travel to and from these resorts are prohibited as per monitoring protocols until HPA receives their test results.

The Maldives currently has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a tourist couple on a liveaboard, two cases from Anantara Dhigu, five foreign nationals from Kuredu Island Resort as well as two foreign citizens from Sandies Bathala and Kuramathi Maldives each. No locals have tested positive for the virus as of yet.

The island national announced a state of a public health emergency, under which the government has implemented several measures. This includes travel restrictions to and from resorts and temporary suspension of tourist check-ins in guesthouses and hotels around the country.

In addition, Maldives has banned entry from China, Italy, Iran, Bangladesh, Spain, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and parts of South Korea, France and Germany.

